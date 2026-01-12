Unanswered SOS: Her panic press in vain

Unfamiliar routes, shady behaviour, a defunct panic button – on a chilly winter night a regular cab journey from Delhi to Noida horrified Ishika. While heading back from the office, Ishika took a cab for a 40-minute journey, but a few minutes later, she sensed that the routes were unusual. Initially, she kept quiet, assuming that it was an alternative route, but maps suggested otherwise.

The cab driver was taking a longer and evidently shadier route. She kept asking the driver about the choice of roads, but he just refused to respond. Helpless, she decided to press the emergency button next to her, but it did not work. She said, “The driver understood that I was pressing the panic button and smirked. He said, ‘yeh koi kaam ka nahi hai’ (it’s of no use) ”.

Lifeline that does not respond

On paper, the panic button has been mandated by the Delhi government inside commercial vehicles.

The small red switch, usually placed near the passenger seat, somewhere behind the driver’s seat, promises instant help. One simple press and an alert is supposed to reach the police control room, followed by real-time location tracking and rapid response.

For several women who use cabs, autos, and app-based taxis on a daily basis, especially in a city that continues to grapple with safety concerns, this button was introduced as a support system.

However, on the ground, the promise often collapses the moment the button is pressed. In most cases it appears to be defunct, with no follow-ups.

Across the national capital, many passengers and drivers have repeatedly pointed out that the panic buttons are non-functional, poorly connected, badly maintained, or entirely symbolic. Whether or not they are linked to any control room is a question that remains largely unanswered.