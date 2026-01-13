'Be sensitive': HC asks Delhi government to provide adequate facilities at night shelters

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the authorities concerned to “be sensitive” and provide appropriate and adequate facilities in night shelters to protect its inhabitants from the “chilling cold.”

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notices to the central government, the Delhi government and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and directed them to inform the court by Wednesday about the steps taken by them to equip dwellers against severe cold.

The bench passed the directions while taking up the issue referred by another bench of the high court, which took suo motu cognisance of the “pitiable conditions” faced by patients, attendants and their relatives who were forced to brave the cold outside AIIMS Hospital due to the lack of adequate facilities at a nearby night shelter.

Noting the seriousness of the issue, the bench comprising the chief justice said, “What have you done? If any one of us is required to live a night there, we don’t know what will happen. Be sensitive.”

“We expect the authorities to take appropriate and adequate steps to ensure residents of night shelters are able to save themselves from the chilling cold,” the bench added.