Debate and dissent part of healthy democracy: V-P Radhakrishnan at JNU

NEW DELHI: Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan on Monday called upon Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) graduates to uphold intellectual honesty, social inclusion and national responsibility while addressing the university’s 9th convocation ceremony in the capital.

Referring to JNU’s democratic ethos, the Vice President said that debate, discussion, dissent and even confrontation are essential elements of a healthy democracy. However, he emphasised that these processes must ultimately lead to a conclusion. “Once a decision is taken, there must be a collective willingness to cooperate in its implementation to ensure smooth and effective administration,” he said.

Recalling teachings of Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, Radhakrishnan said education must go beyond the acquisition of degrees to build character, strengthen intellect and empower individuals to stand on their own feet. He stressed that education and proper training alone would enable India’s youth to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Highlighting India’s civilisational tradition of knowledge, the Vice President referred to ancient centres of learning such as Nalanda and Takshashila. He noted that Indian scriptures and classics from the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita to Kautilya’s Arthashastra and Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural have consistently placed learning at the centre of ethical and social life. True education, he underlined, shapes conduct and character, and is not limited to degrees.

Meanwhile, JNU Vice Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said the university has restored academic excellence, completed historic faculty recruitment and ensured inclusive and transparent promotions. At the convocation, degrees were awarded to 467 PhD graduates.