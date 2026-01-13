Delhi police nabs Goldy Brar gang member from UP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended a member of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang, wanted in around 20 criminal cases lodged across the national capital, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, police said.

The accused, identified as Vikas, a former member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh and was nabbed from UP’s Loni area. Police said he was apprehended in connection with an Arms Act case registered at Chanakyapuri police station.

Police said Vikas, a resident of Haryana’s Mahendergarh district, was an active member of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang and had played a key logistical role for the syndicate. He was declared a proclaimed offender and is allegedly involved in at least 18 criminal cases across four states.

The cases include the alleged killing of Kaushal Chaudhary, leader of a rival gang, inside a court complex in 2023. Police said Vikas had arranged accommodation for around ten gang members in a rented flat in Gurugram, where the murder was planned. Further investigation is underway, the police offcials said.