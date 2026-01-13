Delhi’s minimum temperature falls; IMD issues red alert for cold wave across northwest India

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for cold wave conditions in northwest India for the next three days and released health and agricultural advisories urging people to take precautions.

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures are likely to fall below 4°C in large parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Prolonged exposure to extreme cold may increase the risk of health issues such as flu, respiratory infections, runny or blocked nose and nosebleeds, it said.

The IMD defines a cold wave in the plains when the minimum temperature drops to 4°C or below, or when it is 4.5°C to 6.4°C lower than normal.

In hilly regions, a cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature reaches 0°C or below. Severe cold wave conditions are associated with temperatures significantly lower than normal.