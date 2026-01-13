Delhi’s minimum temperature falls; IMD issues red alert for cold wave across northwest India

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for cold wave conditions in northwest India for the next three days and released health and agricultural advisories urging people to take precautions.
According to the IMD, minimum temperatures are likely to fall below 4°C in large parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Prolonged exposure to extreme cold may increase the risk of health issues such as flu, respiratory infections, runny or blocked nose and nosebleeds, it said.
The IMD defines a cold wave in the plains when the minimum temperature drops to 4°C or below, or when it is 4.5°C to 6.4°C lower than normal.
In hilly regions, a cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature reaches 0°C or below. Severe cold wave conditions are associated with temperatures significantly lower than normal.
The weather department has also forecast dense fog during morning hours over northwest India and Bihar for the next five days. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are expected in several pockets of northwest India during this period.
In its advisory, the IMD said, “Do not ignore shivering; it is the first sign that the body is losing heat. Get indoors.”
It advised people to limit exposure to cold, especially the elderly, children and those with existing health conditions. For the agricultural sector, the IMD has recommended protecting livestock from cold conditions and providing light and frequent irrigation to standing crops during evening hours to reduce low-temperature stress and cold injury.
Farmers have also been advised to use mulching and cover vegetable nurseries and young fruit plants with straw or polythene sheets to maintain soil temperature. The IMD said no significant relief from cold conditions is expected over the next three days. However, a moderate western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 16.