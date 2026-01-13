My biggest audience is in Delhi: Anuv Jain ahead of His Dastakhat World Tour

If late-night thoughts ever learnt how to sing, they would sound a lot like Anuv Jain. For over a decade, the indie singer-songwriter has shaped love, loss, longing and letting go into soft melodies that live in listeners’ headphones, late-night playlists and half-written notes.

This year, Jain is fully booked as he kicks off his much-awaited debut Dastakhat World Tour. The India leg of the 23-city tour opens in Delhi on January 16, before travelling to ten cities across the country — including Hyderabad, Mumbai and Jaipur — and concluding in Bengaluru in February. The international leg begins in July in Australia, followed by shows across Europe, the UAE and Canada.

For Jain, starting the tour in Delhi feels natural. Calling it his “number one city”, he says the capital has been a constant since the early days of his career. “It has my biggest audience", and hopes the opening night will be one to remember. "It feels like being with my family, literally.”

The Dastakhat tour also marks a shift in how audiences will experience Jain’s music live. After performing largely solo with just a guitar for the past five years, he is excited to bring a fuller sound to the stage with his band. “It will be about singing original music, maybe some unreleased stuff, and just showing my audience how far I’ve come as an artist,” he says.