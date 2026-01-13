NDMC smartens up road irrigation

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council on Monday announced a series of initiatives to strengthen civic infrastructure, with a focus on introducing a smart irrigation system aimed at achieving nearly 70 per cent water conservation across NDMC-administered roads.
Addressing a press conference, NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the Council is implementing modern, environment-friendly projects to improve water management, sewerage management and enhance green cover.
Under the initiative, modern, automated and mechanised irrigation systems will be introduced in parks, gardens and green belts, ensuring water is used strictly as per actual requirement and only at designated locations. Chahal said the system would promote water conservation, reduce wastage and waterlogging, improve plant health and significantly cut operational costs.
In the first phase, smart irrigation systems will be installedalong 11 major roads with a total length of about 19.28 km for horticulture purposes. This is expected to reduce the movement of water tankers and thereby help lower air pollution. The roads covered in Phase-I include areas around Nehru Park, Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg, R.K. Ashram Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Ashoka Road, C-Hexagon, Aurobindo Marg and Akbar Road.
Tenders have already been invited and will be opened on January 23 and 27. The work is proposed to be awarded before March 2026, with completion expected between six months and one year, depending on road length. “The estimated cost of this phase is `15.94 crore,” Chahal said.
After completion of Phase-I, the project will be expanded in 2026-27 to cover 11 more main roads and five major gardens, spanning about 19.61 km. “This phase will include Maharishi Raman Marg, Lodhi Estate Lanes, Max Muller Marg, Subramaniyam Bharti Marg, San Martin Marg, Jesus and Mary Road, Manas Marg, Madhulimya Marg, Satya Marg, Chandragupt Marg and Niti Marg, along with Covered Nallah Park behind Satya Sadan, Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden, Sanjay Lake Park and the Children’s Park at Madhulimya Marg, at an estimated cost of `16 crore,” he said.
Chahal also said recycled water from Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTPs) is being used for irrigation, reducing dependence on potable water. At present, 12 DSTPs are operational in NDMC areas.
NDMC has proposed five new D-STPs with a combined capacity of 2,250 KLD. The RFP has been issued, with bids due by January 19, 2026. “The project, costing about `57 crore, is likely to be awarded by March and commissioned by November,” he said. Eight more D-STPs under the PPP model have been proposed at various locations.
