NDMC smartens up road irrigation

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council on Monday announced a series of initiatives to strengthen civic infrastructure, with a focus on introducing a smart irrigation system aimed at achieving nearly 70 per cent water conservation across NDMC-administered roads.

Addressing a press conference, NDMC Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the Council is implementing modern, environment-friendly projects to improve water management, sewerage management and enhance green cover.

Under the initiative, modern, automated and mechanised irrigation systems will be introduced in parks, gardens and green belts, ensuring water is used strictly as per actual requirement and only at designated locations. Chahal said the system would promote water conservation, reduce wastage and waterlogging, improve plant health and significantly cut operational costs.

In the first phase, smart irrigation systems will be installedalong 11 major roads with a total length of about 19.28 km for horticulture purposes. This is expected to reduce the movement of water tankers and thereby help lower air pollution. The roads covered in Phase-I include areas around Nehru Park, Peshwa Road, Mandir Marg, R.K. Ashram Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Ashoka Road, C-Hexagon, Aurobindo Marg and Akbar Road.