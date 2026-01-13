Right to pursue higher education can’t be curtailed lightly, says Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that the right to pursue higher or professional education, even though not a fundamental right under the Constitution, cannot be permitted to be curtailed lightly.

Justice Jasmeet Singh made the observation while directing the authorities concerned to permit a student, whose admission to a medical college was cancelled over allegations of being involved in a criminal case, to continue his MBBS classes.

The judge passed the order after noting the submission of the CBI, which informed the court that the petitioner was not an accused but only a witness in the criminal case being probed by the agency in relation to the allegations of leakage of the NEET-UG 2024 question paper.

“The right to pursue higher or professional education even though not explicitly spelt out as a fundamental right in part III of the Constitution of India, it is an affirmative obligation on the part of the State to ensure this right and the same cannot be permitted to be curtailed lightly,” the judge said.