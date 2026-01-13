We saved 40 trees, says Delhi Speaker

NEW DELHI: Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday said that the winter session of the Eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded after five sittings, marked by constructive and result-oriented proceedings. During the Session, 351 questions were raised and 124 special mentions were received, he said.

Addressing the media, the Speaker said the House met for five sittings and recorded nearly 12 hours and 39 minutes of proceedings. The Assembly transacted extensive parliamentary business, including starred and unstarred questions, special mentions, legislative discussions and financial matters.

Gupta said the Session reflected a continued shift towards digital functioning, which resulted in significant environmental and financial savings. “The use of digital documentation led to the saving of over 3.38 lakh paper pages in a single Session, contributing to the conservation of about 40.56 trees, reduction in carbon emissions and a printing cost saving of Rs 1.69 lakh,” he said.

The Session began with the address of the Lieutenant Governor, followed by a Motion of Thanks, which was discussed by 13 members from the ruling party and the Opposition and was unanimously adopted by the House.