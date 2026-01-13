We saved 40 trees, says Delhi Speaker

NEW DELHI: Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday said that the winter session of the Eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded after five sittings, marked by constructive and result-oriented proceedings. During the Session, 351 questions were raised and 124 special mentions were received, he said.
Addressing the media, the Speaker said the House met for five sittings and recorded nearly 12 hours and 39 minutes of proceedings. The Assembly transacted extensive parliamentary business, including starred and unstarred questions, special mentions, legislative discussions and financial matters.
Gupta said the Session reflected a continued shift towards digital functioning, which resulted in significant environmental and financial savings. “The use of digital documentation led to the saving of over 3.38 lakh paper pages in a single Session, contributing to the conservation of about 40.56 trees, reduction in carbon emissions and a printing cost saving of Rs 1.69 lakh,” he said.
The Session began with the address of the Lieutenant Governor, followed by a Motion of Thanks, which was discussed by 13 members from the ruling party and the Opposition and was unanimously adopted by the House.
The Assembly also deliberated on and decided several important legislative, financial and public-interest matters.
The Speaker informed that from the next Session onwards, the full version of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ will be played in the House instead of the two paragraphs currently in use. The decision was taken following the unanimous adoption of a resolution by members across party lines.
Several key Bills were passed during the Session, including the Court Fees Delhi Amendment Bill, 2026; the Delhi Appropriation (No. 1) Bill, 2026; the Delhi Jan Vishwas (Amendment Provisions) Bill, 2026; and the Delhi Shops and Establishments Amendment Bill, 2026.
The House also approved the Supplementary Demands for 2025–26 to support development works and welfare schemes.
‘Claims of members suspended for wearing masks false’
Referring to recent controversies, Gupta clarified that claims of members being suspended merely for wearing masks were false and misleading. He said the suspensions were due to deliberate disruption of House proceedings and the matter has been referred to the Committee of Privileges. He added that the issue related to alleged remarks on Sikh Gurus has also been referred to the Committee.