Yamuna cruise to take off in February, says Delhi minister

NEW DELHI: Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday announced that a cruise service on the Yamuna River will be launched in February, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta set to flag it off.

Sharing images of the vessel on his social media account, Mishra said the cruise is currently under construction in Mumbai, where he visited to inspect its progress.

The vessel is nearing completion and is expected to depart for Delhi around January 20, reaching the capital within four to five days.

“This cruise will be operated on the Yamuna River and is being built in Mumbai. It is almost ready and will set off for Delhi on January 20. Sometime in February, it will be launched for the people of Delhi by CM Rekha Gupta,” Mishra said.

The minister said the initiative aims to offer Delhi residents a Goa-like cruise experience. A jetty has been prepared at Sonia Vihar, while the cruise will operate upstream from Wazirabad. Each round trip will last about one hour and accommodate up to 40 passengers at a time.

“The starting point of the cruise will be developed as a hub for water sports and recreational activities. People of Delhi will get a cruise experience similar to Goa,” he added.

In March last year, the Delhi government and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce eco-friendly river cruises on a four-kilometre stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur (Shani Mandir). Officials said the project aims to transform the Sonia Vihar–Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna into a centre for eco-friendly cruise operations.

Once operational, hybrid boats with a capacity of 20–30 passengers will be introduced. These boats will be equipped with bio-toilets, public announcement systems and life jackets. Two high-density polyethylene (HDPE) jetties will also be installed to support ferry operations.

The initiative is expected to promote short-distance water travel, tourism and recreational activities, making the Yamuna more accessible to residents and visitors.

The stretch of the Yamuna from Jagatpur in Delhi to Sangam in Prayagraj has been declared National Waterway-110 under the Inland Waterways Act, 2016.