Fire breaks out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's official residence in Delhi

A fire broke out at the official residence of BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Mother Teresa Crescent Marg in Delhi on Wednesday morning, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

No casualties were reported in the incident. It was not immediately clear whether the the BJP leader was present at home at the time.

DFS officials said they received a call about the fire around 8 am. The blaze originated from furniture kept in one of the rooms of the house.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters brought the fire under control by around 8:35 am.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

(Further details are awaited)