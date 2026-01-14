Gujarat HC junks Kejriwal, Singh pleas on PM degree

AHMEDABAD: In a setback to AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh, the Gujarat HC on January 13 dismissed their petitions challenging lower court orders in the Gujarat University defamation case linked to their 2023 remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree, clearing the way for the criminal trial to continue.

A single bench of Justice M R Mengdey rejected their demand for separate trials, thereby upholding the orders passed by the trial court and the Ahmedabad City Sessions Court. With this ruling, the criminal defamation proceedings over the remarks on the Prime Minister’s degree will continue jointly.

The HC had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both sides, and the ruling pronounced on January 13 effectively affirmed the Sessions Court’s earlier decision that had refused to grant relief to Kejriwal and Singh. As a result, their legal challenge to the continuation of the criminal proceedings has failed at the HC level.

The case originated from a criminal defamation complaint filed by Gujarat University in April 2023 after Kejriwal and Singh made sharp public remarks during a press conference questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications. The university alleged the statements were “highly insulting” and caused serious damage to its long-standing academic reputation.