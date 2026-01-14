Residents across Delhi back Q-commerce decision

NEW DELHI: Residents across the national capital welcomed quick-commerce platform Blinkit’s decision to remove its 10-minute delivery promise, calling it a necessary correction to a business model that many felt encouraged unsafe working conditions for delivery partners. The move came days after gig workers associated with the platform went on strike on December 31, demanding safer delivery timelines and fairer work conditions.

Several Delhi residents said the hyper-fast delivery promise had long been a source of discomfort, particularly given the city’s congested roads, erratic traffic patterns and extreme weather conditions. “You could sense the pressure delivery workers were under. Ten minutes in Delhi traffic is unrealistic and dangerous,” said Aditya, a resident of East Delhi and a student of IIT Delhi.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union member Munteha said, “Revolutionary greetings to all the gig workers who went on a strike on December 31 and achieved one of the key demands of that strike. The struggles like this teach the workers and prepare them for an even more resolute fight for their just demands in the future.”

Meanwhile, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, a day after releasing a teaser on social media in which he was seen dressed as a Blinkit delivery agent, posted on X on Tuesday, “Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won. I am deeply grateful to the Central Government for its timely, decisive and compassionate intervention in enforcing removal of the ‘10-minute delivery’ branding from quick-commerce platforms. This is a much-needed step because when ‘10 minutes’ is printed on a rider’s T-shirt, jacket or bag and a timer runs on the customer’s screen, the pressure is real, constant and dangerous.”