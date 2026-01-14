Rs 64 crore project to revamp Nangloi-Najafgarh road

NEW DELHI: To reduce traffic congestion and bring relief to commuters in West Delhi, the Delhi government will take up a road and drain repair project along the Nangloi-Najafgarh road, CM Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Lt Governor VK Saxena, along with Gupta, laid the foundation stone of a Rs 64.04 crore project under which new stormwater drains will be constructed and existing drains on the road will be upgraded.

Saxena recalled that in September 2024 he had visited several areas, including Mundka, Nangloi, Kanjhawala, Phirni Road and Rohtak Road, where the situation was extremely dilapidated. “Sewage water was flowing on the roads, the roads were badly damaged and conditions were miserable due to potholes and filth. I had then directed the government to take immediate corrective action,” the L-G said.

However, due to neglect by the previous government, the work could not progress, he added.

“The Delhi government is working on improving the city’s entire drainage and stormwater management system using new and modern approaches. Once the project is completed, drainage across the entire corridor will improve, roads will be upgraded and commuters will get significant relief from traffic bottlenecks,” the chief minister said.

In addition, the road is being strengthened and reconstructed, and crash barriers are being built in the central verge to ensure safe and effective drainage even during the monsoon season, she added.

Govt is working on improving the city’s entire drainage: CM

