Something fishy: Amitav Ghosh's new novel Ghost-Eye returns to Bengal with a story about an identity crisis through fish

Not surprising for a place that has known man-made famines and hunger in its most visceral form, starvation and surplus are recurring themes in Bengal’s culture – both popular and high. At the centre of many of its books and films are children either with big appetites or starving; fat kings and merchants and thin animals; or monsters who like people for lunch.

Amitav Ghosh ’s Ghost-Eye (HarperCollins) adds to that library. His new novel is about almost a historical impossibility as a case study for hunger—the three-year-old daughter of the Guptas, a wealthy Marwari vegetarian family, who one day wakes up telling her mother she is not her mother, that in her past life she has eaten fish in the Sunderbans, and will give up eating unless she is fed some.

The Guptas seek the help of psychiatrist Shoma Bose, who has been investigating cases of reincarnation. What follows is a story set across different timelines and geographies -- from ’60s Calcutta and the Sunderbans to post-pandemic Brooklyn with a strong Burma connection.

Ghost-Eye is about many things, as Ghosh’s novels usually are. It is about endangered ecology, families, fate and scientific dogma, and also about food and marginalisation, and the way we relate to what is on the plate, and to each other. Excerpts from a conversation with the author on the worlds of connections he sets up and the way the past bleeds into the present.

Your work is Bengal-centric, you have written seven books about the region. But other than the fact of it being your hometown, what is it about Calcutta’s or, Bengal’s history that makes you keep returning to it?

Bengal, and particularly Kolkata, interest me in the first place because of my personal and familial connections. But they interest me also because of their rich and conflicted histories. Kolkata's colonial past, its position as the first capital of British India, its intellectual ferment, its riverine ecology, and its subsequent tragedies like Partition and the Naxalite movement create a landscape where the large forces of history—empire, capital, climate, migration—collide intimately with individual lives.

The city is a living archive of these collisions. I keep returning because these layers are inexhaustible; one can peel them back endlessly to find new stories. There is, for example, a very interesting story to be told about Girindrashekhar Bose, the pioneering Bengali psychologist who corresponded with Freud and actually challenged some of his ideas. In an early draft of the book, it is he who inspires Shoma to study psychology.

At the heart of Ghost-Eye is a delicious irony, a Calcutta Marwari kid with past life memories of being a Bengali and eating fish. That is really hardcore trauma. What made you think of such a premise for your novel?

Kolkata is as much a Marwari city as a Bengali one. The lives of the two communities are intimately intertwined and yet, in many ways, completely distinct. In some ways, Marwaris are even more attached to Kolkata than Bengalis are, because many of the most prominent Marwari families made their seed capital in Kolkata.

Both communities complain about each other, yet they cannot do without one another. As with any difficult marriage, this is a relationship that offers many imaginative possibilities, and what I have tried to do in this book is to explore one such possibility.