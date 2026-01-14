South Korea, Europe, US counter fog with tech, India does it with regrets

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region (NCR) has benefitted greatly from the Centre’s expressway push. It has got a network of high-speed road corridors. With the speed benefit has come the bane of road accidents in winter months.

Haryana’s Nuh district on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway saw multiple early‑morning crashes linked to dense fog, killing several, including a security force member, and injuring others. Observers say that poor visibility and uncontrolled speeds have become primary factors for such crashes.

Government data for 2022 and 2023 shows that foggy and misty conditions accounted for over 30,000 accidents each year, causing over 14,000 deaths.

Earlier, an official compilations under parliamentary queries noted that 2019 saw over 35,000 accidents, reflecting how deeply embedded the problem is in India’s winter transport landscape. Data from 2021, published by the Union Ministry of Road Transport, recorded over 13,000 fog‑linked deaths and more than 25,000 injuries, affirming that the seasonal risk.