14-yr-old sickle cell patient operated for hip replacement at Apollo hospital

NEW DELHI: Doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital successfully performed a total hip replacement on a 14-year-old girl suffering from severe complications of sickle cell disease earlier this week.

The surgery was led by renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Yash Gulati and marks one of the youngest cases of total hip arthroplasty in a patient with sickle cell disease.

The patient, Grace Natasha Mwanasa from Nigeria, was diagnosed with sickle cell disease in early childhood. She had experienced recurrent sickle cell crises requiring multiple hospitalizations, ICU care, and blood transfusions. She was admitted to Apollo Hospital in December 2025 with severe left hip pain, inability to walk, limping, and disturbed sleep due to constant pain.

Evaluation revealed advanced avascular necrosis and complete destruction of the left femoral head, a known but devastating complication of sickle cell disease. “Given her severe pain, complete loss of hip movement, and significant functional disability, we decided to proceed with total hip replacement,” said Dr. Gulati.

Extensive preoperative planning included an exchange blood transfusion to reduce HbS levels, along with precautions during anesthesia and surgery, including hydration, prevention of hypothermia, and meticulous bleeding control.