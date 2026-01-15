60 proposals from MLAs for constructing footover bridges

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday said it has received 60 proposals from Delhi MLAs to construct footover bridges (FOBs) across the national capital to provide safety for pedestrians and reduce traffic congestion. Last year, Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma, wrote to all MLAs seeking suggestions on resolving traffic congestion problems in their respective areas.

In a written response to MLA Veer Singh Dhingan from Seemapuri in the recently held Delhi Assembly’s winter session, the government informed that 60 suggestions have been received from the MLAs regarding construction of FOBs, all of which have been forwarded to different chief engineers for further study.

According to the proposals, some of the locations where FOBs are required are Azadpur Mandi Gate Number 5, near Crown Plaza on Gazipur Road, Andheria Mod, Chhatarpur Metro Station near Harcharan Bagh and TB Hospital Crossing, among others.

“As per the process, the PWD will carry out joint inspections with traffic police officials of the locations shared by the MLAs, and then the matter will be considered by the subway committee of the PWD for further approval,” an official said.