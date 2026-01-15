81 more Arogya Mandirs launched

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday dedicated 81 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs to the people of the national capital on Makar Sankranti, taking the total number of such centres in the city to 319.

The new facilities were inaugurated in the Hari Nagar Assembly constituency. The expansion marks progress towards the government’s objective of establishing 15 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in each Assembly constituency and setting up a total of 1,100 centres across Delhi.

Gupta inspected the facilities at the Hari Nagar Ayushman Arogya Mandir, including OPD rooms, laboratories, medicine distribution counters, vaccination units and maternal and child healthcare centres.

She also reviewed patient registration and digital health record systems and directed officials to ensure transparency, accuracy and ease of access, it said. The chief minister interacted with doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to assess service delivery.

Highlighting healthcare initiatives undertaken by the Delhi government, Gupta said these include the establishment of 319 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, construction of new blocks in five major hospitals, installation of additional dialysis machines and digitisation of government hospitals.

She said patients can now access OPD appointments and medical records through mobile phones, improving convenience and transparency.