Air India A350 ingests cargo container while taxiing at Delhi airport, damaging engine

NEW DELHI: In a dangerous and freak incident at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Thursday morning, the engine of an Air India flight allegedly sucked in a cargo container while it was taxiing, damaging it. All the more than 300 passengers on board the Airbus A350-900 are safe.

The Delhi–New York flight had already been doubly jinxed, as it was forced to return to IGIA midair after Iran declared the closure of its airspace. The aircraft is now grounded and rectification work is under way.

The flight took off from Terminal 3 at 3.13 am and returned to Delhi at 5.47 am. The incident occurred around the time it landed.

According to sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, “The aircraft landed safely at Runway 28. During taxiing to apron at Taxiway junction (N/N4), Engine No. 2 ingested a cargo container causing damage to the engine.”

The ground handling company, Bird Worldwide Flight Services, was transporting a tug with a few containers to the area near bay 242, which was allotted for parking Ground Services Equipment for Air Mauritius.

“While transporting, one of the wheels of the container dolly came off and the container toppled onto the taxiway. The equipment operator noticed the Air India aircraft taxiing in and hurriedly vacated the spot with the remaining dollies and containers. However, the container which fell was left behind and it got ingested into the engine,” a source said.