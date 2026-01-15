Delhi HC asks govt to frame School Tribunal rules in three months

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the city government to strengthen the Delhi School Tribunal and frame rules within three months to ensure effective implementation of its orders.

A bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia noted that despite a 2010 suggestion to frame such rules, no mechanism had been put in place. Observing that the law currently lacks any provision to implement the tribunal’s orders, the bench said, “You have to strengthen the tribunal. We hope an execution mechanism will be provided and action taken preferably within three months.”

The court was hearing a PIL by NGO Justice for All, which claimed aggrieved private school employees have no legal remedy to enforce tribunal orders. The Delhi government opposed the plea, saying no non-compliance was cited. The court rejected this, noting the 2010 recommendation had not been implemented and called for immediate action.

In a separate case, the court pulled up NGO Save India Foundation for repeatedly filing PILs alleging encroachments by mosques and dargahs, saying other ways exist to serve humanity. The matter will be heard on January 21.