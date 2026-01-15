DMRC to roll out integrated last-mile transport services

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is set to roll out Integrated Last Mile Connectivity (LMC) services across metro stations in the NCR to strengthen urban mobility and promote sustainable transport.

Aligned with the vision of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the initiative aims to provide seamless end-to-end travel for passengers, improve first- and last-mile access to the metro network, and reduce dependence on private vehicles, contributing to the fight against rising air pollution in Delhi.

In this regard, DMRC has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Ltd. (STCL), a multi-state cooperative society operating the mobility platform branded as “Bharat Taxi”.

The “Bharat Taxi” platform is an initiative of the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, and is designed to promote cooperative-based economic models while ensuring fair and transparent service delivery. Under the collaboration, affordable, reliable and safe last-mile connectivity services will be provided from DMRC metro stations through bike taxis, auto-rickshaws and cab services.

These services will offer commuters multiple travel options based on distance, time, affordability and convenience, thereby reducing dependence on unorganised or informal modes of transport. Under the proposed arrangement, Sahkar Taxi will operate bike taxis, auto-rickshaws and cab services on an aggregator model for last-mile connectivity initially from 10 identified metro stations.