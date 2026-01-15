Illegal sand mining continues in Burari, govt hand in glove with mafia, says AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that illegal sand mining in Burari area is continuing unchecked, accusing the BJP-led administration of colluding with the mining mafia. The party claimed that hundreds of trucks are ferrying sand from the Yamuna every day while authorities turn a blind eye, despite repeated complaints.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha shared a video on social media platform X showing alleged illegal sand mining near the Yamuna riverbank in Burari. Bhardwaj said the video clearly shows large-scale, open theft of sand.

“Not one or two, but hundreds of trucks are openly stealing sand from the Yamuna in Delhi. Each truck sells for around `30,000. Despite this happening daily, neither the Delhi nor the Uttar Pradesh administration took any action,” Bhardwaj alleged.