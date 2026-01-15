MCD clears proposal to set up women-only pink toilets using old city buses

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a proposal to set up “Pink Bus Toilets” exclusively for women by converting old and condemned public buses into toilet units across the capital.
According to sources aware of the matter, the proposal was submitted by the PINKI Charitable Trust and has been cleared by the concerned authority. The initiative aims to address the shortage of safe, hygienic and accessible public toilet facilities for women in public spaces and aligns with the larger objective of supporting women’s dignity, health and mobility.
Under the approved plan, 14 locations have been identified for setting up the pink toilets. These include Lajpat Nagar Market, Green Park Market, Nehru Place, Hauz Khas Market, PVR Complex Saket, Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh, Kamla Nagar Market, Rajouri Garden Market, South Extension Part-I Market, New Friends Colony Market, PVR Vikaspuri Complex and Netaji Subhash Place.
In addition, two more locations have been selected near major transit hubs. One toilet unit will be installed opposite Old Delhi Railway Station at Kacha Bagh, while another is planned opposite New Delhi Railway Station at Ajmeri Gate. The toilets will be created by repurposing scrapped public buses and will be used exclusively by women. While the proposal has received formal approval, on-ground execution is yet to begin.
As part of the preparatory process, Zonal Executive Engineers from the Department of Environmental Management Services (DEMS) have been directed to inspect the identified sites along with representatives of the PINKI Charitable Trust. The inspections will assess the feasibility of the locations and examine the availability of essential infrastructure, including sewer connections and water supply, which are mandatory requirements for installing the toilet units.
Officials said that these site visits will determine whether the selected areas can support the installation and operation of the proposed facilities. After completing the inspections, the zonal engineers are expected to submit their feasibility reports to the Office of the Executive Engineer (DEMS HQ-I) within the next seven days.
Once the reports are received and reviewed, a MoU will be signed between the MCD and the PINKI Charitable Trust for implementation of the project.