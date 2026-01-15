PWD engineers to receive training on making streets safe

NEW DELHI: In a significant step toward improving road safety in the capital, Public Works Department (PWD) engineers and traffic enforcement officials will undergo focused capacity-building training aimed at redesigning Delhi’s streets and high-risk intersections using globally recognised best practices.

The initiative aligns with the Supreme Court’s recent landmark directive calling for a comprehensive audit and strengthening of pedestrian infrastructure across India.

Pedestrians account for more than one-fifth of all road fatalities nationwide, with women, children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities facing the highest risk. Recognising this urgent challenge, the workshop titled “Enabling Safer Streets in Delhi:

A Capacity Building Workshop” and scheduled for January 17 seeks to equip PWD engineers with modern street design principles that prioritize safety, accessibility, and efficient movement for all road users. According to the officials, the workshop will be conducted jointly by the World Resources Institute (WRI) and Global Designing Cities Initiative (GDCI).