Shruti Pathak talks ‘Hum Dono’, and her journey in Bollywood music

Bollywood singer Shruti Pathak is no stranger to music lovers, having lent her voice to the festive banger ‘Shubharambh’ from Kai Po Che, the heart-wrenching ‘Tujhe Bula Diya’ from Anjaana Anjaani, and the high-energy dance track ‘Criminal from Ra.One. She started out in the industry with the hit track ‘Mar Jawaan’, produced by the music duo Salim–Sulaiman for the 2008 film Fashion, which also gave her her first break. Pathak has come a long way with her mellifluous voice, and now she is back with a new hit, ‘Hum Dono’, from the Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Written by Anvita Dutt, and produced by the popular music duo Vishal–Shekhar, the song brings back the nostalgic and lighthearted charm of the duo’s signature style.

Tell us about ‘Hum Dono’.

Vishal–Shekhar had called me last year and asked me to do a song with them. I went to the studio, heard it, and it was an instant click for me because the song has great recall value and a melody that really stays with you. The lyrics were absolutely beautiful, and Ankita, who is the writer of the song, was also there. We had a great time jamming together.

The song has the ability to transform into different styles, which I think is really special. The melody is very catchy and extremely hummable—even someone who doesn’t know how to sing can hum along. It has that youthful, infectious quality that really connects with listeners.