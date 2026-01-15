Teachers’ body raises concerns over delayed reimbursements

NEW DELHI: The Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) has raised concerns over long delays in reimbursement of medical expenses, Leave Travel Concession (LTC) and children’s tuition fees for Delhi government school teachers.

GSTA General Secretary Ajay Veer Yadav has written to the Director of Education seeking immediate intervention to resolve the issue.

Yadav said teachers are forced to pay medical expenses in advance for themselves and their families, after which bills are submitted to school principals or Drawing and Disbursing Officers, who seek budget approval from district offices before forwarding them to the Pay and Accounts Office—a process that often takes months.

He said in cases of critical illness, teachers spend large sums and delayed reimbursements cause severe financial distress, sometimes even disrupting treatment. Similar delays affect LTC and tuition fee claims.

Yadav said teachers feel their statutory entitlements are treated as “charity” instead of lawful rights. He added that delays worsen in January to March. He urged the Director of Education to issue strict guidelines, fix accountability, and ensure all reimbursements are cleared within a fixed time frame.