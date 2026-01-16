AAP trains gun on BJP for ‘insulting’ women councillors

When AAP councillors took exception to this, Bharadwaj added, the BJP and the Mayor denied that he ever used the words ‘bhed-bakri.’ But AAP has video evidence to prove otherwise, he noted. He further lashed out at the BJP leadership for “shamelessly” denying and claiming that AAP had just made it up.

Sharing the video, Bharadwaj said, “Now, what does CM Rekha Gupta have to say about her own party’s Mayor?”

He further demanded that BJP state chief Virendra Sachdeva make his stance on the matter clear. BJP Councillor Rajpal Singh, however, played down the row, expressing, “Aam Aadmi Party leaders tend to make an issue out of nothing.”

He further clarified, “This incident happened during the MCD House meeting conducted last week, when the Mayor asked Congress leaders Ariba Khan and Naziya Danish not to create a ruckus so that the House could proceed smoothly.” Rajpal defended the Mayor, saying there was no malicious intention behind his remark and that he has already apologised for it.