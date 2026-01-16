Air India's Singapore bound flight returns to Delhi after mid-air fire warning

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Delhi to Singapore carrying nearly 200 passengers returns to the national capital after the cockpit crew receives a fire warning while airborne. The Dreamliner Boeing 787-9 aircraft takes off on January 14 at 11.35 pm and flies for over an hour before the crew decides to turn back as a precaution.

Sources say a warning is received about heating inside the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU). The APU, located in the fuselage of an aircraft, acts as a generator and supplies power when the aircraft is on the ground and, in some situations, during flight.

An Air India spokesperson says, “The operating crew of flight AI 2380, operating from Delhi to Singapore on 14 January decided to carry out a precautionary return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi.”

The airline says ground teams at Delhi extend all necessary assistance to passengers, and the flight later departs for Singapore on an alternative aircraft.