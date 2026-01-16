Bishnoi gang sharpshooters held in Delhi's Burari

NEW DELHI: Two sharpshooters allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were apprehended following a brief encounter with police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell in Burari on the intervening night of January 14–15. The accused were wanted in two recent firing incidents linked to extortion cases in Paschim Vihar East and Madhu Vihar, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 19-year-old Deepak, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Loni district, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Rohini. Both were reportedly connected with aides of the Bishnoi gang and were tasked with carrying out firing incidents to terrorise businessmen into paying extortion money.

According to police, intelligence indicated the suspects would cross Pushta Nala Road near Hiranki carrying firearms. At around 1.25 am, a trap was laid. When the suspects arrived on a scooty, the pillion rider opened fire at the police. One round hit a constable’s bulletproof jacket, and police retaliated, injuring the rider. Both accused were apprehended on the spot, police said.