CBSE writing contest offers cash prizes

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a nationwide writing competition that offers students an opportunity to visit Switzerland, along with cash prizes.

The contest, titled the Universal Postal Union (UPU) 2026 International Letter Writing Competition for Young People, is being conducted by the Department of Posts. Open to students aged between 9 and 15 years, the topic of the contest is to write a letter to a friend explaining why human connection still matters in an increasingly digital world. The competition will be organised at school level, with schools required to submit results by March 20, 2026. From entries across the country, the top three winners will be selected at both regional (circle) and national levels.

At the regional level, winners will receive Rs 25,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 along with certificates. At the national level, the first prize carries Rs 50,000, a certificate, and a visit to the UPU Headquarters in Berne, Switzerland, or an alternative award. The second and third national prizes are Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. “Beyond prizes, the contest offers students a chance to express creativity, reflect on real-world issues, and gain national recognition,” read the CBSE circular. Schools are to ensure student details such as photograph, date of birth and address are correctly submitted.