Delhi government creates over 4K healthcare posts

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved the creation of 4,002 new posts across four government hospitals, a move which will enable the full utilisation of recently added beds and ease pressure on overcrowded public health facilities, officials said on Thursday.

The proposal, cleared by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on the government’s recommendation, follows the addition of 1,515 beds in hospitals located throughout the capital.

Officials said these hospitals had expanded their infrastructure but were struggling to function at full capacity because staff strength had not kept pace.

The new posts include doctors, surgeons, senior residents, specialists, nurses, nursing attendants, technicians, paramedical staff, administrative officers, clerical workers and security personnel.

Of the total, 3,031 posts will be filled through permanent recruitment, while 971 positions will be outsourced.

The largest allocation, comprising 1,737 posts, has been designated for the Sant Durbal Nath Ji Trauma Centre at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital Mangolpuri, where a 362-bed trauma block was inaugurated in September 2025.

Ambedkar Nagar Hospital will receive 666 additional staff for 400 new beds, while Guru Gobind Singh Hospital will be allotted 1,491 posts to support the addition of 472 beds.