Delhi records alarming health & crime shifts

NEW DELHI: According to the latest data released by the Delhi government and the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2025, the national capital recorded 9,211 deaths due to respiratory diseases in 2024, rising from 8,801 in 2023, continuing an upward trend seen over recent years.

The total number of deaths in Delhi increased to 1,39,480 in 2024 from 1,32,391 a year earlier. Of these, 85,391 were males, 54,051 were females and 38 were from other genders. Official records show that 90,883 of these deaths were medically certified.

Road safety remained a major concern during the year. Delhi reported 1,551 road accident deaths in 2024, the highest during the 2020–2024 period, even as the total number of accidents declined marginally to 5,573 from 5,715 in 2023, pointing to increasing crash severity. Crime trends were mixed. Burglary cases rose sharply to 8,965 in 2024 from 6,916 in 2023, an increase of nearly 30 per cent. Attempt to murder cases also increased, while murder cases remained broadly stable.