Delhi records alarming health & crime shifts

NEW DELHI: According to the latest data released by the Delhi government and the Delhi Statistical Handbook 2025, the national capital recorded 9,211 deaths due to respiratory diseases in 2024, rising from 8,801 in 2023, continuing an upward trend seen over recent years.
The total number of deaths in Delhi increased to 1,39,480 in 2024 from 1,32,391 a year earlier. Of these, 85,391 were males, 54,051 were females and 38 were from other genders. Official records show that 90,883 of these deaths were medically certified.
Road safety remained a major concern during the year. Delhi reported 1,551 road accident deaths in 2024, the highest during the 2020–2024 period, even as the total number of accidents declined marginally to 5,573 from 5,715 in 2023, pointing to increasing crash severity. Crime trends were mixed. Burglary cases rose sharply to 8,965 in 2024 from 6,916 in 2023, an increase of nearly 30 per cent. Attempt to murder cases also increased, while murder cases remained broadly stable.
Crimes against women, however, continued to decline for the fourth straight year. The total number of registered cases fell from 5,208 in 2021 to 4,584 in 2024, marking a reduction of nearly 12 per cent over four years. The data also showed a decline in missing minors. A total of 5,846 children below 18 years were reported missing in 2024, down from 6,284 in 2023, reflecting a fall of around seven per cent. In contrast, cases of missing adults recorded an increase during the year.
Delhi continues to have high tele-density, with more than six crore telephone connections, including landlines. Wireless connections stood at about 5.61 crore in 2025, while wireline services were 47.1 lakh, indicating that the average resident uses at least two mobile connections.