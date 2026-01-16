Delhi schools release admission points list for entry-level classes

NEW DELHI: Delhi schools will upload the first list of candidates along with points allotted for admission to Nursery, KG, and Class 1 on January 16, as per the schedule released by the Directorate of Education (DoE). Admissions are being conducted through a points-based system, with marks awarded on parameters such as neighbourhood distance, sibling preference, alumni status, and other criteria prescribed by the DoE.

Schools have begun calling parents for mandatory document verification, which is essential for the declaration of the final points list. Several parents, however, alleged that some schools conducted verification and interaction sessions as early as January 15 and asked them to deposit fees before the release of the first list, scheduled for January 23.

According to DoE guidelines, schools are not permitted to collect fees before the publication of the first selection list. Despite this, parents said they felt compelled to pay due to limited options. An educationist cautioned parents against premature payment: “It is always better to wait for the release of the first list and, where applicable, the draw of lots before depositing any amount. Fees should be paid only if parents are completely sure about the school,” said Dr Shradha Vasisht.

Second list to be out on Feb 9

The admission timeline allows parents to raise objections from January 24 to February 3, with the second list issued on February 9, and the process concluding on March 19, 2026.