Jamia to boost campus mental health support via professional counsellors

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia’s Mental Health and Wellness Cell (MHWC), inaugurated a year ago, will soon be strengthened with professional counsellors for students, faculty and staff following the signing of a MoU with the Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses (SPYM). The MoU was signed on Thursday by Prof. Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar, JMI, and Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Executive Director, SPYM.

The collaboration aims to expand mental health services on campus, catering to nearly 29,000 regular students, in addition to faculty and staff. The university also has around 23,000 distance education students and nearly 7,000 school students.

The MHWC was established in pursuance of the Supreme Court guidelines issued in the Sukhdeb Saha case on July 25, 2025, highlighting the importance of mental health in educational institutions.

The Cell implements the Students’ Mental Health and Wellness Policy, 2025, ensures compliance with directives from the Supreme Court, University Grants Commission, and Ministry of Education, and coordinates mental health initiatives across departments. It also engages with government and non-government mental health programmes, maintains records with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), and prepares an annual calendar of activities.

Chairperson Prof. Zubair Meenai said the MoU marks a significant step forward. “Earlier, faculty members acted as counsellors within a small cell. With this collaboration, SPYM will provide trained counsellors and support gradually extended to teachers and staff,” he said.

The MoU will remain valid for five years and may be extended after review, unless modified or terminated by either party.