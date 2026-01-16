MCD finalises Budget focusing on education, health, pollution, civic services

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) finalised the Revised Budget Estimates for 2025–26 and the Budget Estimates for 2026–27 on Thursday. The Standing Committee Chairperson, Satya Sharma, who gave the final nod, said the budget will be presented in the upcoming House Meeting. It will focus on tackling air pollution, filling vacant teaching posts in MCD schools, expanding health centres, and other civic priorities.

Chairing the meeting, Sharma stated that the budget process began on December 5, when the Municipal Commissioner presented proposals. Suggestions from Ward Committee Chairpersons and Standing Committee members were incorporated, along with a comprehensive assessment of Delhi and MCD’s current situation.

The budget will provide support to the Delhi Government in controlling air pollution, improving the city’s environment, and enhancing sanitation in streets, markets, parks, and public places. Reclaimed landfill sites will be developed for green spaces, public amenities, and beautification projects, including plantation drives.

MCD schools will receive special attention, with education and facilities aimed to match private schools, and vacant teaching posts will be filled.

Health services will be expanded, and a separate budget head will address the stray dog issue. The budget also focuses on the promotion, seniority, and regularisation of MCD officers, employees, and doctors, with new recruitments to reduce workload. Revenue sources will be utilised efficiently without increasing the burden on citizens, while development funds for councillors and facilities for journalists are included.

Sharma added that no changes have been made to the schemes, taxes, or fees proposed by the Municipal Commissioner.