‘The audience must feel one with your song’

Padma Bhushan Begum Parveen Sultana, the revered classical vocalist, was recently in Delhi for the Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav. As she prepared to mesmerise the audience with Hindustani classical music, Sultana reflected on her lessons, legacy and learnings in conversation with TMS.

Sultana grew up in Assam. Her journey into the world of Hindustani classical music began early. She gave her first stage performance at the age of just 12. "My father, Ustaad Ikramul Majid, was my first guru, who provided me the right environment in the house to learn music. I developed a liking for it, and hence the journey continues," said the singer.

"The guru-shishya parampara is divine," she said, “when lost in chaos, the student runs back only to the guru. Knowing the parampara (tradition) is important. But the new generation of students aren't interested in that kind of learning. They prefer learning from recorded devices over the intricacies of the craft." Describing classical music as the 'mother' of all musical forms, she noted that unless it is part of everyday lives, its full appreciation will not be possible.

Live concerts remain central to her artistic identity. But her voice has also reached a wider audience through cinema. Over the years, she has lent her vocals to iconic films such as Pakeezah, Razia Sultan, Gadar, Kudrat, and Do Boond Pani, seamlessly bridging the worlds of classical and popular music without compromising her artistic integrity. Citing the example of the music of Lata Mangeshkar, she conveyed her love for fusion music. She said the inclusion of tabla, sarangi, flute and such instruments add to the beauty of the songs. "A great composer makes a great fusion, else it's all confusion," she said.

Her contributions to Indian music have been widely recognised. She received the Padma Shri in 1976, followed by the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1999, and was later honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2014.

Married to noted classical vocalist Dilshad Khan, together they form a formidable musical partnership. The duo has performed in over 700 concerts across India and more than 400 international shows, taking the richness of Hindustani classical music to audiences around the world. The singer recalled her journey, saying that audiences from every section of society “must feel one with your song” irrespective of class and status.

Trained in two of the most influential gharanas of Indian classical music—Patiala and Kirana — the legendary singer is deeply conscious of the legacy she inherits. Yet, she resists being confined by strict stylistic boundaries. “It is important to have your own style. I have learnt from my gurus, and I know when, what, and how to sing. But I believe in keeping my own style intact,” she said.

However, she said that the gharana culture is very important: "No matter what gharana you hail from, you should remember it is your identity. The newer generations must be taught the same." She added that one's contribution to music and their understanding of it shapes their journey.

It is this balance between tradition and individuality that defines Parveen Sultana’s artistry, making her not just a torchbearer of classical music but a voice that continues to evolve with grace and conviction.