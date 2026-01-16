Unnao rape survivor seeks Delhi HC intervention

NEW DELHI: The 2017 Unnao rape survivor moved the HC seeking permission to bring on record additional material in expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s appeal against his conviction. The plea claims the documents highlight recent developments and alleged threats to her and family members.

The application was filed before a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain, which listed the plea for February 25, noting the appeal is already at the stage of final hearing. The bench directed the survivor’s counsel to file relevant documents by January 31, while Sengar and the CBI were asked to file their replies.

The plea also sought to record evidence from two school officials to certify her date of birth, alleging Sengar influenced the investigation and used forged documents about her age.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had suspended Sengar’s life imprisonment on December 23 and granted him bail of `15 lakh. The SC stayed the order on December 29.