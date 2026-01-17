A Tour of the Cosmos

Sujata Bajaj returns to Delhi with ‘SPACESCAPES’, her first abstract solo in the city in over 16 years. Opening with a preview on January 29 at Alliance Française Gallery, New Delhi, the exhibition presents the artist’s most expansive and ambitious body of work to date — an immersion into the visual and emotional vastness of the cosmos. Tuba Ali has curated the exhibition.

The exhibition marks the culmination of more than five years of exploration into images captured by the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes. Translating the enormity of the universe into abstraction, Bajaj creates works that vibrate with elemental energy — radiant bursts of light, drifting nebulae, and cosmic matter in states of formation and dissolution.

“In 2019 I happened to come across a NASA image taken from the Hubble telescope showing the Andromeda galaxy. I connected with the photograph without knowing what it actually was, but the seed of 'SPACESCAPES' was planted,” says Bajaj. “I understood that this journey would require the use of new techniques as well as experimentation. Thereafter, I explored other images taken from the James Webb telescope. The next five years were a period of great involvement in this fresh creation. These paintings are my discoveries during this time period.”