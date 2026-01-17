After three-day deadlock over Sikh Gurus remark, Delhi Assembly may call session on Atishi row

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday said a special session of the House will be convened, “if required”, following the “unfortunate incident” of alleged disrespect towards Sikh Gurus that disrupted proceedings for three days.

The controversy stems from allegations of disrespect towards Sikh Gurus during a discussion in the Assembly on January 6 related to the Delhi government’s programme held last year to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The issue has since escalated into a major political row involving the BJP in Delhi and the AAP-ruled Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, Gupta said that on January 7, the verbatim transcript of the January 6 proceedings was read out in the House, after which Atishi was given an opportunity to clarify her position. He said she was also given a chance to explain herself on January 6 itself. The Speaker said that when the issue was first raised, Atishi left the House without responding, even though she could have clarified her stand at that moment.

Gupta said the Assembly Secretariat has issued a notice to the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Punjab, seeking a detailed response along with the basis of its report, with time granted till January 22. He said the House would not permit any dilution of truth or interference with due process.