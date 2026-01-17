As Ayushman centres expand, Delhi shuts 137 mohalla clinics, only 30 left

NEW DELHI: Amid the rapid expansion of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), the Delhi government has ordered the closure of 137 mohalla clinics across the city, significantly scaling down a flagship primary healthcare initiative of the previous decade. With this move, the total number of mohalla clinics in the capital has dropped sharply from 167 to just 30, health officials said on Thursday.

The decision was communicated to Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) of all districts by the mohalla clinic cell of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Officials said the closures are part of a broader restructuring of Delhi’s primary healthcare network to avoid duplication of services. Of the 137 clinics slated for shutdown, 101 were operating from porta cabins, 30 from rented premises, five from government buildings, and one from a private building provided rent-free.

According to officials, 41 of these clinics were already non-functional as they did not have doctors. The remaining 96 clinics were located in close proximity to newly established Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, making them redundant. At its peak, Delhi had more than 540 mohalla clinics, which were introduced to provide accessible neighbourhood-level healthcare. Authorities indicated that even the remaining 30 clinics could be shut in the future as the AAM network continues to expand across the city.