Delhi government formulates a comprehensive action plan to curb air pollution, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a review meeting on Friday, directed officials to expedite all works related to increasing the number of electric buses, expansion of Metro Phase-IV, smart and multi-level parking, road redevelopment, traffic mapping, waste management, and urban infrastructure.

The chief minister, while discussing on various aspects related to pollution control, gave instructions to all relevant departments that development works must be completed within the stipulated time frame.

The Chief Minister said that short-term and long-term plans have been prepared and are under effective implementation. She said that her government is working on a clear, measurable and outcome-oriented action plan to achieve a substantial reduction in PM 2.5 levels over four years. The department-wise details are as follows:

Delhi plans to increase its total bus fleet to 6,000 by December 2026, 7,500 by December 2027, 10,400 by March 2028 and 14,000 by March 2029. Of the planned 14,000 buses, 500 will be 7-metre-long buses to strengthen last-mile connectivity. These buses will be seamlessly integrated with the Delhi Metro network to ensure deep penetration of public transport in residential, commercial and high-density areas.

At present, last-mile connectivity is being provided through the deployment of 100 electric metro feeder buses. By January 2026, pilot integration of e-autos, bike taxis and feeder cabs at 10 major metro stations is planned.

Under the new Electric Vehicle Policy, Delhi’s 5.8 million two-wheelers are being primarily targeted through subsidies and scrappage incentives. The number of public charging and battery-swapping points will be increased from the existing 9,000 to 36,000. Interest subvention for commercial trucks and three-wheelers, along with benefits under the Centre’s PM E-Drive scheme, are being leveraged to facilitate a transition to cleaner fuels.

To reduce emissions caused by traffic congestion, 62 congestion points have been identified, of which improvement works have already commenced at 30 locations. To strengthen traffic management, the Delhi Government has deployed 1,200 additional personnel from DTC to assist the Delhi Traffic Police.