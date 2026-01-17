Delhi government formulates a comprehensive action plan to curb air pollution, says CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a review meeting on Friday, directed officials to expedite all works related to increasing the number of electric buses, expansion of Metro Phase-IV, smart and multi-level parking, road redevelopment, traffic mapping, waste management, and urban infrastructure.
The chief minister, while discussing on various aspects related to pollution control, gave instructions to all relevant departments that development works must be completed within the stipulated time frame.
The Chief Minister said that short-term and long-term plans have been prepared and are under effective implementation. She said that her government is working on a clear, measurable and outcome-oriented action plan to achieve a substantial reduction in PM 2.5 levels over four years. The department-wise details are as follows:
Delhi plans to increase its total bus fleet to 6,000 by December 2026, 7,500 by December 2027, 10,400 by March 2028 and 14,000 by March 2029. Of the planned 14,000 buses, 500 will be 7-metre-long buses to strengthen last-mile connectivity. These buses will be seamlessly integrated with the Delhi Metro network to ensure deep penetration of public transport in residential, commercial and high-density areas.
At present, last-mile connectivity is being provided through the deployment of 100 electric metro feeder buses. By January 2026, pilot integration of e-autos, bike taxis and feeder cabs at 10 major metro stations is planned.
Under the new Electric Vehicle Policy, Delhi’s 5.8 million two-wheelers are being primarily targeted through subsidies and scrappage incentives. The number of public charging and battery-swapping points will be increased from the existing 9,000 to 36,000. Interest subvention for commercial trucks and three-wheelers, along with benefits under the Centre’s PM E-Drive scheme, are being leveraged to facilitate a transition to cleaner fuels.
To reduce emissions caused by traffic congestion, 62 congestion points have been identified, of which improvement works have already commenced at 30 locations. To strengthen traffic management, the Delhi Government has deployed 1,200 additional personnel from DTC to assist the Delhi Traffic Police.
Public transport systems have been identified as the central pillar of the pollution reduction strategy. The Delhi Metro’s existing 395-km network currently serves 6.5 to 7 million passengers daily and is being expanded with 110 km under Phase IV and 96 km under Phases V-A and V-B. With the completion of Phase IV, daily ridership is expected to double. Additionally, the NCRTC network will be expanded to a total length of 323 km over the next four years.
The Delhi government has committed Rs 6,000 crore for comprehensive road improvement works. Approximately 3,300 km of roads in Delhi require reconstruction or upgradation, including 800 km under PWD, 1,200 km under the Municipal Corporation and 1,000 km in unauthorised colonies. The plan includes complete paving of road shoulders and central verges, along with landscaping. To prevent repeated road cutting, underground utility ducts will be provided. Tenders will be issued within two months, with a target to complete works within one year.
Road dust, a major contributor to pollution, is being addressed through large-scale mechanised road sweeping and dust suppression measures. Machines and sprinklers are being used to efficiently remove dust and debris, preventing their dispersion into the air and improving overall environmental and public health conditions.
Currently, 76 Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs) are deployed by road-owning agencies including MCD, NDMC, DSIIDC and NHAI. Under the National Clean Air Programme, 14 additional machines will be deployed by MCD by 31 January. To enhance coverage on narrow roads (less than 60 feet wide), the Delhi Government has approved the deployment of 70 additional MRSMs as part of a Rs 2,300-crore project.
Additionally, PWD is implementing two major projects for its roads. Under the first, 70 MRSMs along with 140 litter pickers, dust dumpers and water tankers will be deployed to ensure comprehensive mechanised cleaning and effective dust control, with a total financial outlay of Rs 2,000 crore under a 10-year OPEX model.
Under the second project, a fleet of 250 water sprinkler-cum-anti-dust machines will be deployed citywide for regular dust suppression on major roads and corridors, also with an approved outlay of Rs 2,000 crore under a 10-year OPEX model.
Strict timelines have been set for the removal of legacy waste: Okhla landfill by July 2026, Bhalswa landfill by October 2026 and Ghazipur landfill by December 2027. The Delhi government has announced Rs 500 crore for waste management to MCD in the current financial year, with Rs 300 crore annually in the future.
Adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards industrial pollution, over 1,000 polluting units have been sealed so far. Large industries have been directed to install Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) for real-time monitoring.
To enhance green cover, 3.5 million trees will be planted in the Delhi Ridge area over the next four years, with a target of 1.4 million trees in the current year. In addition, 365 acres of ‘brown park’ areas will be developed.
To control dust from construction activities, a new processing plant is being commissioned at Tehkhand. To prevent waste burning during winters, 15,500 electric heaters are being distributed so that people do not resort to burning biomass for heating.
To manage rising vehicle numbers and traffic pressure, smart parking management has been made a key component of the pollution control strategy. The government recognises the inadequacy of existing parking facilities and the need for strict enforcement of zero-parking zones and designated kerbside parking rules. Accordingly, large-scale expansion of parking infrastructure is planned, with the introduction of smart pricing. This will discourage excessive use of private vehicles in congested areas and encourage a shift towards public and shared transport. Given land constraints, multi-level parking facilities will be promoted in commercial areas, transit-oriented zones and high-footfall locations.
To effectively control air pollution, the government has decided to implement stringent enforcement measures against polluting vehicles, including special enforcement and registration drives. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems are being installed at entry points along Delhi’s borders to automatically identify violators and enable swift action. The government has emphasised that alongside technological measures, citizen participation and behavioural change are essential for the success of pollution control efforts.