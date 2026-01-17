GRAP III curbs back in Delhi-NCR as AQI likely to get into ‘severe’ zone

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas or CAQM on Friday invoked GRAP 3 curbs after the air quality showed an increasing trend, according to officials. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi, which was 343 at 4 pm on Thursday, rose to 354 at 4 pm on Friday.

The deterioration in air quality follows a brief improvement recorded during the first few days of 2026, when the AQI had dropped to the “poor” category. In December, all measures under GRAP Stage 3 were enforced after the AQI surged into the “severe” range.

Subsequently, the CAQM lifted the Stage 3 restrictions on January 2, citing a significant improvement in pollution levels. However, with the AQI rising once again, the curbs have been re-imposed to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

“Further, forecasts for weather and meteorological conditions by the IMD/IITM indicate that due to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants, Delhi’s average AQI is likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the ‘severe’ category in the coming days,” a senior official said.