Yamuna gets GPS-based dredger for sludge and weed clearance

NEW DELHI: In a step towards cleaning the Yamuna river, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department on Friday commissioned an amphibian multipurpose dredger Watermaster along with three hopper barges at the Najafgarh drain, which accounts for nearly 70% of the total pollution load entering the Yamuna.

The dredger, sourced from Finland, is a highly versatile machine capable of operating efficiently from dry land to 6-metre deep water. It can be deployed for dredging, raking, piling, sludge removal, and aquatic weed clearance, making it particularly suitable for complex and congested drain systems like the Najafgarh drain.

Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma said that the initiative marks a decisive shift towards technology-driven, large-scale and sustained action to clean major drains. The dredger also includes GPS-based tracking with a fuel sensor, ensuring transparency and operational efficiency.

“Najafgarh drain is the biggest contributor to Yamuna pollution. If we are serious about cleaning the river, this drain has to be treated with the best available technology and continuous monitoring. This dredger represents a global standard. Our approach is outcome-based. If the performance of this machinery meets expectations, more such advanced machines will be deployed at different locations across the Yamuna river and its drains,” Parvesh Verma said.