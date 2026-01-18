Atishi video row: Forensic finds clip authentic, Speaker tells House

NEW DELHI: Amid the controversy over a video of Leader of the Opposition Atishi, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has confirmed that the clip is authentic and untampered.

Referring to the findings, Vijender Gupta said, “The laboratory has clearly stated that there is no alteration or manipulation of any kind. The verbatim record and the audio-video are an exact match.”

Addressing a press conference, the Speaker said the opposition had demanded an enquiry into the video’s authenticity on January 8, following which the House unanimously decided to send the audio and video recordings of the Assembly proceedings for forensic examination.

“Both the audio and video were provided to the FSL in accordance with rules and law ,” he said. Gupta added that the Punjab government’s Forensic Science Laboratory would now be investigated by the CBI.