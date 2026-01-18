Delhi chokes as air quality slips into severe category

Delhi’s air quality slipped to 'severe' category on Sunday as dense fog blanketed the national capital, reducing visibility and compounding pollution levels.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 444, placing it firmly in the severe bracket. An AQI reading above 401 is considered hazardous and poses serious health risks, especially to children, the elderly, and those with respiratory ailments.

Weather conditions remained unfavorable for the dispersion of pollutants, with 100 per cent relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, cautioning residents about dense fog at isolated places during the morning hours.

The combination of low temperatures, calm winds, and high moisture levels has led to the accumulation of pollutants, worsening air quality across the city.