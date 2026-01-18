Delhi Jal Board launches Rs 31.31 crore sewer project in Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar to check Yamuna pollution

NEW DELHI: In a major step towards cleaning the Yamuna and strengthening Delhi’s sanitation infrastructure, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday launched a large-scale sewer development project covering unauthorised colonies in the Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituencies under the Okhla drainage zone.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Delhi’s Water Minister, Parvesh Sahib Singh, marking the restart of a long-pending sewer initiative aimed at stopping untreated household sewage from flowing into stormwater drains that ultimately discharge into the Yamuna river.

The project assumes particular significance as the work was originally sanctioned and initiated in 2018, with a planned completion timeline of May 2020. However, despite laying plans for nearly 57 kilometres of sewer lines, only about 32 kilometres of work could be completed, leaving large parts of the project incomplete.

As a result, out of 16 identified colonies, only five received partial sewer connectivity, while the remaining areas continued to discharge sewage into open drains.

With the renewed push by the Delhi Jal Board, the stalled project is now being taken forward in mission mode.

Under the current DJB initiative, approximately 25 kilometres of underground sewer lines, ranging from 300 mm to 700 mm in diameter, will be laid at a total cost of Rs 31.31 crore. The project is targeted for completion within nine months and is expected to benefit around three lakh residents who currently lack access to an organised sewer network.

The project covers 11 unauthorised colonies spread across Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar Vidhan Sabha areas, where the absence of sewer infrastructure has remained a chronic issue. Due to this gap, domestic wastewater from densely populated localities flows into open drains, eventually entering major drains and polluting the Yamuna.