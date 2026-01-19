BJP questions AAP over Atishi’s disappearance

NEW DELHI: Amid the controversy over remarks allegedly made on Sikh Gurus, the Delhi BJP on Sunday said that the AAP leadership must explain where it has “hidden” the Leader of Opposition, Atishi.

The party said AAP leaders are repeatedly claiming that Atishi did not commit any act of disrespect towards Sikh Gurus and, if that is so, they should explain why she has been kept away from the people of Delhi and the media since the evening of January 6.

Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP Yogendra Chandolia said that on January 7, AAP MLAs raised objections in the Assembly to a video posted on X by Minister Kapil Mishra and demanded an inquiry from Speaker Vijender Gupta. However, within a few hours, the AAP leadership went back on the MLAs’ demand, got an FIR registered in Punjab and produced an inquiry report within a single day.