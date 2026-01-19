Delhi airport's third runway to close for five months for upgradation, six flights per day will be cancelled

NEW DELHI: The third runway (11R/29L) at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be closed for nearly five months from February 16 to early July to carry out a comprehensive rehabilitation programme. The proposal awaits the regulatory nod from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation as well an approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. There will be minimal impact on operations as only six flights will be cancelled per day, officials said.
In an official release, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the average number of daily flights from the airport will come down marginally to 1,514. “Only six flights will be cancelled per day and this is minuscule bearing in mind the huge scale of our daily operations,” said an airport official. Delhi airport averages 1,520 flights per day.
The decision was taken by DIAL in coordination with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other stakeholders after multiple high level consultations held to assess and mitigate the impact of the closure, the release said.
The three major works involved in the rehabilitation programme of the 17-year-old runway are the resurfacing of the runway, the construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET) and installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS). The ILS provides both lateral and vertical guidance to pilots during landing.
“The rehabilitation work is scheduled to commence from February 16 following requisite regulatory approvals. It is expected to be recommissioned in early July, subject to DGCA approval,” it said. Airlines and Air Traffic Control (ATC) have been fully briefed, and operational plans are in place to ensure smooth continuity of services, the release added.
“The runway—commissioned in 2008 and in continuous service for 17 years—will undergo essential strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing safety, operational resilience, and capacity for future growth,” it said.
RWY 11R/29L has undergone regular maintenance since its commissioning including minor rehabilitation in 2017. “However, increased traffic, operational intensity, and natural ageing make comprehensive rehabilitation essential at this stage,” the release explained.
The CEO of DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, said, “The rehabilitation of Runway 11R/29L is a crucial infrastructure project to ensure long-term operational safety, efficiency, and compliance with global aviation standards. We are committed to delivering the project on time, with minimal disruption to airport operations, and with full coordination with AAI, DGCA, airlines, and all stakeholders.”