Delhi airport's third runway to close for five months for upgradation, six flights per day will be cancelled

NEW DELHI: The third runway (11R/29L) at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be closed for nearly five months from February 16 to early July to carry out a comprehensive rehabilitation programme. The proposal awaits the regulatory nod from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation as well an approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. There will be minimal impact on operations as only six flights will be cancelled per day, officials said.

In an official release, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the average number of daily flights from the airport will come down marginally to 1,514. “Only six flights will be cancelled per day and this is minuscule bearing in mind the huge scale of our daily operations,” said an airport official. Delhi airport averages 1,520 flights per day.

The decision was taken by DIAL in coordination with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other stakeholders after multiple high level consultations held to assess and mitigate the impact of the closure, the release said.

The three major works involved in the rehabilitation programme of the 17-year-old runway are the resurfacing of the runway, the construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET) and installation of a new Instrument Landing System (ILS). The ILS provides both lateral and vertical guidance to pilots during landing.