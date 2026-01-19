Delhi spends Rs 231 cr to tap hill rain in Yamuna, but not a drop flows in

NEW DELHI: Twenty-nine years ago, the governments of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for tapping monsoon flows in the Renukaji, Kishau, and Lakhwar dams to ease Delhi’s water shortage. However, till today the plan remains on paper, with no work started to direct the flows to the Yamuna and its tributaries.

The status of the project is confounding since the Delhi government has already paid Rs 230.73 crore for the three dams. Officials estimate the three reservoirs could meet the capital’s drinking water needs for the next 25 years.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has flagged the delay in a recent Delhi Jal Board (DJB) audit, noting despite their status as projects of national importance, construction has not yet begun owing to pending approvals from the Upper Yamuna River Board and the National Green Tribunal.

“In order to utilise the flow of the river during monsoon, an MoU was signed (November 1994) by the basin States to build two dams on Yamuna River, one at Renukaji in Himachal Pradesh and another at Kishau in Uttarakhand. Delhi Jal Board (DJB) made payment of Rs 230.73 crore for construction of Renukaji dam (Rs 214.84 crore), Kishau dam (Rs 8.10 crore) and another dam at Lakhwar (Rs 7.79 crore) to HP and Uttarakhand (UK) Governments (March 2022).

These projects were declared as projects of national importance. However, work on Renuka dam, Lakhwar and Kishau dams was under planning and approval stage with the Upper Yamuna River Commission (UYRC). The possibility of augmentation of raw water availability from Yamuna River in the near future is thus remote,” the CAG noted.

Once completed, the Lakhwar dam can supply around 135 MGD to Delhi. The Renukaji and Kishau projects could add another 275 MGD and 372 MGD respectively, helping stabilise environmental flow in the river and reducing dependence on seasonal inflows.